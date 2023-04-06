Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

PPG opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $140.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

