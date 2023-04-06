Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,629,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 327,200 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.