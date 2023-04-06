Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

