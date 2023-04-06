Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

