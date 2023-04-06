Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

DVN opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.