Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

