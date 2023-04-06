Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 2,558 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $472.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

