Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $321.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.