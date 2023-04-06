Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119,807 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after acquiring an additional 91,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $189.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $220.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

