Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 215 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $123.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.