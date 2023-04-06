Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after buying an additional 153,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $579.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

