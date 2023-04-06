Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

