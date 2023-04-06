The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $321.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.56 and a 200-day moving average of $345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

