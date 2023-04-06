Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 73,949 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

