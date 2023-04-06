Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 9,583 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,905,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of AADI stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

