Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $316,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average is $283.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

