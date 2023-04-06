Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,022 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,124,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC opened at $83.98 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

