Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 1,486 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

BCYC opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.