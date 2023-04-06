Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 1,486 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
BCYC opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.
