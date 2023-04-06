First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 2,729,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,302,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

