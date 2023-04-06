Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. 6,100,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,524,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Kinross Gold by 761.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 8,561,904 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,846,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

