Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Hovde Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.