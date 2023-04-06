Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Hovde Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance
NYSE:WAL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
