Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.41

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.41 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 6506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $927.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67.
Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.
