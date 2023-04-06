Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.72. Approximately 5,222,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,431,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 86.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

