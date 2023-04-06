Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.31

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.31 and last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 191316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.34.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Read More
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.