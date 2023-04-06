Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.31

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.31 and last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 191316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

