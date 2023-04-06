WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,565,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,287 shares.The stock last traded at $43.65 and had previously closed at $46.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

