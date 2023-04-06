ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,298,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,517 shares.The stock last traded at $11.45 and had previously closed at $11.26.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $760.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

