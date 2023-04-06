New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Up 6%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 141,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 181,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in New Found Gold by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Found Gold by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

