Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 290,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 264,761 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.74.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
