Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 229,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 192,925 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $37.70.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $921.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

