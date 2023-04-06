Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 94.25% and a negative net margin of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.