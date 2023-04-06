AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,994,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,393 shares.The stock last traded at $4.36 and had previously closed at $4.83.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

