SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,207,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,703,469 shares.The stock last traded at $37.46 and had previously closed at $37.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

