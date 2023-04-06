First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.68

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 22852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 271.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

