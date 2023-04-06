Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.77

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 23386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Trustmark Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

