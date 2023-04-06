Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.22. Guild shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1,265 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

