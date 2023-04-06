Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.22. Guild shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1,265 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
Guild Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
