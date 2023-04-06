Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.90

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 149717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

