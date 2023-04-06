Raymond James Trims MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Target Price to $24.50

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.79. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 5,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 99,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

