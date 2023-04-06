Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.41

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 13766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $568.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.18). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

