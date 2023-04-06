Derbend Asset Management Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

