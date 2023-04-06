Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

PANW stock opened at $194.18 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,648.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

