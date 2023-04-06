Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

