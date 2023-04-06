Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

