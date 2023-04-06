Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.