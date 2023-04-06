Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AON by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after buying an additional 54,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AON by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.43. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

