Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $368,000 in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 416,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.