International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

