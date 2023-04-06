2,291 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,291 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,897 shares of company stock valued at $60,695,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

