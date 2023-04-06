Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,505,000. LFS Asset Management grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5,852.7% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 392,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 385,634 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 197,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.91 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

