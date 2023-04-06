Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $914,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DSI stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

