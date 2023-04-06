Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

